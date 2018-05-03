MUSIC: Arsh x YoungAi – Money bag — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Arsh x YoungAi – Money bag
Arsh has proven that a long term silence can be deadly. This is an obvious remark on his new track titled Money Bag where he teamed up with Young Ai who added a melodious tune to this hit. Arsh is signed to Bhankz Entertainment since the year 2015. Well produced by krissi- o and mixed and mastered by Ajimovoix
Download, listen and share!!! This is wavy!
&NBSP;
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Arsh x YoungAi – Money bag appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!