MUSIC: Arsh x YoungAi – Money bag — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Arsh x YoungAi – Money bag

Arsh has proven that a long term silence can be deadly. This is an obvious remark on his new track titled Money Bag where he teamed up with Young Ai who added a melodious tune to this hit. Arsh is signed to Bhankz Entertainment since the year 2015. Well produced by krissi- o and mixed and mastered by Ajimovoix

Download, listen and share!!! This is wavy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Money-Bag.mp3

