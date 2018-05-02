 Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Music artistes take over National Stadium for talent hunt
The Nation Newspaper
The National Stadium in Lagos that has been a ghost town for donkey years due to lack of activities is about to come alive as front-line music ace from Fuji and Juju genres including Adewale Ayuba, Adekunle Gold, Taye Currency, Saheed Osupa and Sir
Ariya Repete: Artistes warm up for Lagos Semi-FinalNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.