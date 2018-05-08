MUSIC: DoctorEmpire – Leave Am Like Dat — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: DoctorEmpire – Leave Am Like Dat
This tune is delicately and carefully cooked for your pleasure and satisfaction. AfroBEAT to the core, it promises to take you back to the roots of the genre. Ladies and gentlemen, guys and girls we present to you LEAVE AM LIKE DAT by DoctorEmpire.
