MUSIC: Hybreed – Bless My Hustle — Nigeria Today

 MUSIC: Hybreed – Bless My Hustle
MUSIC: Hybreed – Bless My Hustle

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

‘Bless My Hustle’ by Hybreed is another Classical tune fused with High Hustle charged lyrics line. Hybreed flows consistently as he chuns out some diverse and Husle inclined lyrics on his new tune dubbed “Bless My Hustle”.

Listen and Share.

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

