MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said

Hybreed sounds High with a motivational themed song which he titled “Somebody Said”. Somebody Said Serves as another song entry release among Hybreed’s new music releases.

Listen to “Somebody Said” and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Hybreed_Somebody-Said.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Hybreed – Somebody Said appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

