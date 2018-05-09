MUSIC: Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritse Femi – Oluwa (Remix) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritse Femi – Oluwa (Remix)

Wave Entertainment presents the remix to “Oluwa” by Iceberg Slim

Oluwa which was released in 2017 with an accompanying visual directed by Gyo Gyimah finally gets a befitting remix.

Wave Entertainment rapper, Iceberg Slim collaborates with Musical Taliban, Oritsefemi and Mavin Records golden boy, Reekado Banks to bring through the well thought remix for Oluwa.

If you missed out on the first version, then you ought not miss out on this one.

Enjoy below and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Iceberg-Slim-ft-Reekado-Banks-Oritse-Femi-Oluwa-Remix-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

