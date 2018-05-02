MUSIC: JAHBAR – On A Low — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: JAHBAR – On A Low
MeSEAN ENT. Alongside 27thSTREETent COMPANY present the new street king
OLAWALE JABAR aka JahBar who hails from the City of Bariga Lagos, his versatile in his kind on Rap delivery, Uniquely different with his Indigenous Rap Style. Here is his First debut Single ON A LOW which was recorded in Lagos, produced, M&M by DaveMix Enjoy and feel free to share.
IG & TWITTER @officialjahbar
27thSTREETent Company MGT
08033368853
IG & TWITTER @27thstreetentcompany
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: JAHBAR – On A Low appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!