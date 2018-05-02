 MUSIC: Maky Moore – Tene - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 2, 2018


MUSIC: Maky Moore – Tene
Muoneme Ifeanyi Makuachukwu aka Maky Moore is an exceptional musical talent, signed to england based label Kaycee Records, Maky Moore was born in the early '90s into the family of Mr and Mrs Lambert Muoneme. He hails from Aniocha LGA in Anambra state

