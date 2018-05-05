MUSIC: Oliks Omoba – Seju — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Oliks Omoba – Seju
After the successful video shoot of his trending single KILONSO which the audio is currently making waves in some part of the country.
OLIKS OMOBA decided to follow up the trend by coming out with this new ShakuShaku sound titled #SEJU as Produced by TBlade, Mix/Mastered by GoodMusic the engineer behind most of MAGNITO’S songs. #SEJU is another ShakuShaku song to take over the street.
Comments
