 MUSIC: Onisco DJ – More — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Onisco DJ – More

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Onisco DJ is fired up on his talent.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Onisco DJ releases his first official single for the year 2018 titled “More”, the Spiffbeats produced song is a mid-tempo tune that every music listener will definitely vibe to. Onisco DJ is set to take over and go mainstream as he makes only music that is meant to be enjoyed and loved.

Download “More” by Onisco DJ here.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Onisco DJ – More appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.