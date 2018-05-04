MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula
After been mistaken to be Mr. Eazi on a Rhatti featured single titled “Love”, Paul Zues debuts with his brand new official single titled “Formula”, produced by the usual suspect Mr. Marz. This is a must add to your music playlist.
Download & Listen below.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Paul Zues – Formula appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!