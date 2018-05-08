 MUSIC: Ravean – Whyn Up — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Ravean – Whyn Up

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

GOKBOF Entertainment Lead act “RAVEAN” has come to serenade us with his suave and infectious vibe coupled with his exceptional writing skills and distinct vocal sound titled “Whyn Up”. The vibe in this song is simply amazing which was Produced By SOLSHINE.

His passion for music grew from his early days in the university where he improved on himself.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/ng2oc86yqj/Ravean-Whyn_Up-mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

