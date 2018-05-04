Music Review: If A Lesser Artist Than Davido Sang “Assurance” It Won’t Fly — Nigeria Today

Music Review: If A Lesser Artist Than Davido Sang “Assurance” It Won’t Fly

Music stars like David ‘Davido’ Adeleke know how to stay at the center of controversy all the time. Making news headlines is a sure thing for a superstar in the caliber of the DMW honcho Davido. He has a long history of addressing issues (beef) in his songs, which has always been a catalyst to […]

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

