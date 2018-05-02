MUSIC: Sematecino Ft. Ice Prince – Buggah — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Sematecino Ft. Ice Prince – Buggah
Sematecino returns with a brand new single – “BUGGAH ”, featuring one of Africa’s leading male music sensation – IcePrince . The song talks about how the love of a special woman makes a man “Buggah” I.e Feel proud ,and fans are sure to have a treat listening to this.
Produced by Austyno , the Afrobeat smash hit is a testament to the amazing musical chemistry that both Sematecino and Iceprince had in the studio in creating this dancetune . This is definitely a breath of fresh air for good music in and around Africa
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Sematecino Ft. Ice Prince – Buggah appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!