MUSIC: Space – Imagination — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Space – Imagination

Okah Paul-Kingsley Onyemaechi(M.Engr) and Achu Obianuju Zita(LL.M). met back in school while they were students Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). Because of their passion for the music they joined the Shalom Family ACCAPELLA group were they Learnt the art of singing. This gospel group went through Turbulent times and couldn’t make it.

The group closed down On our third album. It was at this point they came together And formed the group SPACE.

SPACE started working on their new album Invisible Reality And the track IMAGINATION is the first Official single they dropping as a duo. download and enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Space-Imaginations.mp3

