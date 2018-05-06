MUSIC: Tari Ft. DJ Ernesty – No Pressure — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Tari Ft. DJ Ernesty – No Pressure

Tari Solomon a.k.a “TARI” is one of Nigeria’s fast rising female gospel hiphop Artiste and Music Writer and Rapper who hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. she is known for her ability to freestyle when given the mic. she was the first runner up at the THE GRATITUDE OF COZA “RAP CYPHER”. she is out with her Debut Single titled “NO PRESSURE”.

This Song was birthed out of the Choice to do gospel music despite the peer pressure and general public critism around her. but her message is “Do Not Be Conformed to This World, But be Transformed by the renewal of the Mind” (Romans 12;2)

This is aimed at every young person doing Gospel Music out there that “They That Know Their God shall Wax Strong and Do Exploits. This Song features one of Nigeria’s finest Gospel Disc Jockey DJERNESTY.

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/2ccvu3hryb/01_No_Pressure.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

