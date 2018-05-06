MUSIC: Topflite – Scatter The Floor (Prod. WillyF Beat) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Topflite – Scatter The Floor (Prod. WillyF Beat)

Ghanaian based Nigerian recording act TOPFLITE repping for the franchise brand TOPFLITE MUSIC comes through with his highly anticipated banger alert titled SCATTER THE FLOOR.

The guaranteed clubs, streets, viral anthem was produced by raving produced WILLY F BEAT.

Download, listen & share!!!

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/6kdf5znl7s/TopFlite_Scatter_The_Floor_Prod._Willy_F_.mp3

