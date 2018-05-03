MUSIC: Truelife Ft. Lyta – Bless Me (Remix) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Truelife Ft. Lyta – Bless Me (Remix)

Truelife is a music group made up of two brothers whose genuine names are Matthew and Gabriel Johnson born in Lagos and Bred in Agege, Lagos.

In perspective of this debut new melody of which was titled “Bless Me” (Remix) featuring YBNL New Signee Lyta. “Bless Me” (Remix) was produced by Spiritual beat.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Truelife-Ft.-Lyta-Bless-Me-Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Truelife Ft. Lyta – Bless Me (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

