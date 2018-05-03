 MUSIC: Truelife Ft. Lyta – Bless Me (Remix) — Nigeria Today
MUSIC: Truelife Ft. Lyta – Bless Me (Remix)

Truelife is a music group made up of two brothers whose genuine names are Matthew and Gabriel Johnson born in Lagos and Bred in Agege, Lagos.

In perspective of this debut new melody of which was titled “Bless Me” (Remix) featuring YBNL New Signee Lyta. “Bless Me” (Remix) was produced by Spiritual beat.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

