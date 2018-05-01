MUSIC: Uviboy ft. Rukky – Thank God — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Uviboy ft. Rukky – Thank God

Uviboy makes a grand entrance into the gospel music community with Thank God. Popularly called Rap Priest, he is multi-talented and intends to use his sound to reach out to the unsaved.

Signed to H.I.S records, Uviboy is a firm believer that music is the channel for which God is set to do great things around the globe. The single “Thank God” is simply a way of appreciating God as he starts his journey into music.

Lyrically balanced with additional vocals by label mate Rukky will get you dancing and a must have you on your playlist.

Uviboy is working towards an EP set to drop at the later part of the year. He is surely an artiste to look out for.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Uviboy-ft-Rukky-Thank-God.mp3

