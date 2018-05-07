MUSIC: Wande Coal – So Mi So (Prod. Juls) — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Wande Coal – So Mi So (Prod. Juls)
The self acclaimed Black Diamond Records boss Wande Coal come through with a new banger titled “So Mi So”, a song which was produced by Juls.
“So Mi So” by Wande Coal come as his second release for the year 2018. The last time we heard from him was earlier this year as he was featured on LeriQ recent track titled “Will You Be Mine”.
