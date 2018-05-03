MUSIC: Zee X Ft LXE – Issa Lit — Nigeria Today

MUSIC: Zee X Ft LXE – Issa Lit

Zee X dishes out this one with another kind of vibe, featuring his longtime producer LXE. This one is actually produced by “blameless on the beat” and mixed and mastered by none other but eL-tunes.

Download and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/ZEE-X-ISSA-LIT.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Zee X Ft LXE – Issa Lit appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

