My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka — Nigeria Today

My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka
Popular Nollywood actress, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha has revealed how her mum adopted an unusual disciplinary measure to keep her in check. She said her mum never used cane but used every other thing at her disposal at any given moment – including hands, slippers and pestle – to mete out discipline. The beautiful thespian disclosed this […]
The post My mom used to beat me with pestle – Chioma Chukwuka appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!