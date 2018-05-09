NABTEB charges invigilators to expose exam malpractice — Nigeria Today

NABTEB charges invigilators to expose exam malpractice

Governing Board of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, Prof. Leonard Karshima Shilgba, has charged all monitors of the examinations nationwide to expose any centre, public and private schools, where they discover any malpractice.

Shilgba made the appeal recently ahead of the examinations, which began on Monday across the country.

He enjoined them to reveal any NABTEB official who is found to have engaged in any malpractice, such as undue delay in the retrieval of answer booklets, or extortion from examination centre owners.

He warned against photocopying of question papers before the subject examination.

The NATEB also urged the candidates to report any person or group that makes them to pay more than N11, 500 for the examination.

He further enjoined the Registrar and members of the Governing Board, as well as the management and staff of NABTEB, to monitor the conduct of the examination.

“The conduct of examinations is the primary task of NABTEB, and therefore its monitoring is an undeniable assignment for you the governing board members”he said

According to him “As we take strategic steps toward positioning NABTEB for the broad tasks for which the agency was established in 1992, I urge you all to address your mind to the noble task, having your eyes focused on the testimony of history.”

Shilgba promised to forward the list of all NABTEB examinations centres in the country on state-by-state basis to all board members, to enable them monitor the examinations.

