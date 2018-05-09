NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists – THISDAY Newspapers
NAF Jet Neutralises Boko Haram Terrorists
… • To deploy air power to Taraba Surveillance in Benue, Kaduna, others still ongoing. Paul Obi in Abuja A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet on Tuesday neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east. NAF Director of Public Relations and …
NAF: Scores killed as fighter jet hits Boko Haram targets
