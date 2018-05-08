 NAFDAC Seals Off Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Others Over Codeine Abuse — Nigeria Today
NAFDAC Seals Off Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Others Over Codeine Abuse

Posted on May 8, 2018

NAFDAC has shut down the Peace Standard Pharmaceutical ltd., BIORAJ Pharmaceutical ltd. both in Ilorin, Kwara, and the Emzor Pharmaceuticals Ind. Lagos as it probed the codeine-based syrup epidemic. Codeine-based syrup is used in treatment of cough, but when abused could lead to harmful and deadly addiction. In a statement by NAFDAC on Monday, Director […]

