NAFDAC Shuts Down Three Cough Syrup Manufacturers — Nigeria Today

NAFDAC Shuts Down Three Cough Syrup Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have shut down three leading drugs companies after a BBC investigation into addiction to cough syrup containing codeine.

According to the Agency, the firms were shut for failing to fully co-operate with its inspectors.

Nafdac Director, Mojisola Adeyeye said in a statement that the firms, Peace Standard Pharmaceuticals, Bioraj Pharmaceuticals and Emzor Pharmaceuticals had been shut because of “apparent resistance to provide needed documents during our inspection”. The companies could reopen at a later date, depending on “the level of co-operation that is shown during the comprehensive investigation” the statement added.

The agency banned the production and importation of cough syrup containing codeine on the first of May after the BBC’s undercover team caught one executive for Emzor Pharmaceuticals boasting about selling cartons on the black market.

Emzor has since denied links to the black market and said it had dismissed the employee and launched a full investigation.

