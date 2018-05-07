 NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover - The Punch — Nigeria Today
NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover – The Punch

BusinessDay

NAHCo announces N406m dividend payout, grows Q1 turnover
The Punch
Stanley Opara. The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has recommended a dividend payment of N406m to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017. The dividend is expected to be approved by shareholders at the forthcoming
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News.

