 NAIC to unveil insurance policy to tackle farmers-herdsmen clashes - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NAIC to unveil insurance policy to tackle farmers-herdsmen clashes – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NAIC to unveil insurance policy to tackle farmers-herdsmen clashes
Guardian (blog)
The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) says it will unveil some insurance products to address the loss of agricultural investments due to farmers and herdsmen clashes across the country. The Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs Folashade

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.