Naira crashes against dollar at parallel market — Nigeria Today

Naira crashes against dollar at parallel market
The Naira on Wednesday closed at N362 to the dollar, weaker than N363 posted on Monday at the parallel market. NAN reports that the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N505 and N442, respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira exchanged at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
