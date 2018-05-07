 Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria’s economy – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Naira/Yuan swap: A significant Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economy
Vanguard
'By Henry Boyo. CENTRAL Banks, the world over, have responsibility for ensuring that a nation's currency reserves are held in instruments, which would protect the value of income and savings. Indeed, all CBN Governors have assured Nigerians of their
$2.5bn swap: Nigeria may become dumping ground –UwalekeDaily Sun
Naira/Yuan swap: A major Chinese footprint on Nigeria's economyThe Punch
$2.5b currency swap deal to ease forex liquidity pressureThe Nation Newspaper
Daily Trust –THISDAY Newspapers –Nigeria Today –sbDirtySouthSoccer
all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.