Naitanui faces one-game AFL suspension - The Roar — Nigeria Today

Naitanui faces one-game AFL suspension – The Roar
|
The Roar
|
Naitanui faces one-game AFL suspension
The Roar
A brutal tackle from star West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui is set to cost him a week's AFL suspension. The Eagles' win over Port Adelaide on Saturday has proved costly for Naitanui, who also faces a $1000 fine for attempted tripping. But match reviewer …
Nic Nat whacked: Star Eagle facing ban
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!