Name Those Who Allegedly Stole $3bn Under Jonathan – PDP Challenge Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Name Those Who Allegedly Stole $3bn Under Jonathan – PDP Challenge Osinbajo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to name the three persons he claimed allegedly stole $3 billion during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it expects Professor Osinbajo to report those involved to the Economic and […]

The post Name Those Who Allegedly Stole $3bn Under Jonathan – PDP Challenge Osinbajo appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

