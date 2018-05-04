NAPTIP rescues 13 victims of human trafficking, seals up hotel in Gwagwalada - WorldStage — Nigeria Today

NAPTIP rescues 13 victims of human trafficking, seals up hotel in Gwagwalada – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
NAPTIP rescues 13 victims of human trafficking, seals up hotel in Gwagwalada
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline— The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday rescued 13 women suspected to be victims of human trafficking and sealed up Amazonia Guest House at Dagri in Gwagwalada, FCT. NAPTIP's …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!