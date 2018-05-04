 NAPTIP to rescue Nigerian victims of human trafficking, others around West Africa - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NAPTIP to rescue Nigerian victims of human trafficking, others around West Africa – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

NAPTIP to rescue Nigerian victims of human trafficking, others around West Africa
The Eagle Online
Okah-Donli disclosed that already NAPTIP has commenced series of interface with key stakeholders and other partners in this regard and that operatives of the Agency will soon proceed to the affected countries for the identification and profiling of the
Trafficking: NAPTIP seals hotel in Abuja, rescues 13 victimsThe Punch
NAPTIP rescues 13 human trafficking victims in Abuja hotelPremium Times
Pleasure Girls: Monarch Writes NAPTIP, Accuses Oil Workers Of ComplacencyLeadership Newspapers (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.