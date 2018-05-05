Nasarawa State gets new CP — Nigeria Today

Nasarawa State gets new CP

Mr Yahaya Bello, the new commissioner of police in Nasarawa State, assumed office on Friday, according to the command’s Police Relations Officer, Mr Kennedy Idirisu.

Idirisu told newsmen on Friday in Lafia that the new commissioner, who replaced Mr Bello Ahmed, was commissioner in charge of election planning and monitoring at the Force Headquarters, Abuja before his deployment.

He said that Bello’s predecessor, Bello Ahmed, had been deployed to the Ekiti State command.

Idirisu said that the police boss joined the force in 1984 and had preciously served as ACP, Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (CIID) in Edo, Kaduna and Panti, Lagos States respectively. (NAN)

