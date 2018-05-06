 National tree planting set for 12th May - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

National tree planting set for 12th May – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Learn how to make money online. Click here

National tree planting set for 12th May
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans on a national tree planting exercise on May 12, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu has said. Speaking today during a press briefing, Mr Esipisu encouraged every Kenyan to participate in the exercise that
President Kenyatta set to host Ethiopia, Djibouti leaders this weekDaily Nation
Ethiopian PM visits Kenya: bilateral, regional issues top of agendaafricanews
President Kenyatta to host Ethiopian, Djibouti leaders this weekCapital FM Kenya

all 8 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.