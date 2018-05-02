NBA Global Academy sees first graduates commit to NCAA programs - ESPN — Nigeria Today

NBA Global Academy sees first graduates commit to NCAA programs – ESPN
|
ESPN
|
NBA Global Academy sees first graduates commit to NCAA programs
ESPN
NBA Global Academy graduates Francisco Caffaro, of Argentina, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, from Cameroon, have made verbal commitments to the University of Virginia and UNLV, respectively. This marks the first NBA Academy graduates to commit to …
COMMITMENT: Virginia Basketball nabs 2018 center Francisco Caffaro
Francisco Caffaro: 2018 Argentinian center commits to UVA
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!