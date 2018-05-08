NBA: Raptors Boss Fined $25 000 For Walking Onto Court — Nigeria Today

NBA: Raptors Boss Fined $25 000 For Walking Onto Court
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $25,000 for walking onto the playing court at halftime of Saturday’s Game 3 to verbally confront game officials, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced Sunday. The incident apparently was triggered by a call that went against the Raptors toward the end of the first half […]
