 NBA: Raptors Boss Fined $25 000 For Walking Onto Court — Nigeria Today
NBA: Raptors Boss Fined $25 000 For Walking Onto Court

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

LEADERSHIP

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $25,000 for walking onto the playing court at halftime of Saturday’s Game 3 to verbally confront game officials, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced Sunday. The incident apparently was triggered by a call that went against the Raptors toward the end of the first half […]

The post NBA: Raptors Boss Fined $25 000 For Walking Onto Court appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

