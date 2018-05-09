 Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought – The Standard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought
The Standard
Government has ordered an investigation into the unusually low water levels in Ndakaini Dam amid the ongoing heavy rains including in its catchment areas. A task force headed by Eng Samuel Halima will probe situation that has caused panic among

and more »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.