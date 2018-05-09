Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought – The Standard
Ndakaini puzzle: Task force formed to probe dam drought
Government has ordered an investigation into the unusually low water levels in Ndakaini Dam amid the ongoing heavy rains including in its catchment areas. A task force headed by Eng Samuel Halima will probe situation that has caused panic among …
