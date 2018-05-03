NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools in Edo — Nigeria Today

NDDC donates 4,800 desks, chairs to schools in Edo

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Thursday donated 4,800 desks and chairs to some public primary schools and aid items to the physically challenged persons in Edo.

The Director of the Commission in Edo, Akwagaga Enyia, who made the presentation in Benin, said it was a major milestone in the commission’s efforts to provide a conducive learning environment to pupils.

Among aid items presented to the physically challenged persons were Sensor Guide, Wheel Chairs, Hearing aid and Clutches.

Enyia reiterated the commission’s commitment to partner with the Edo Government to revamp public schools in the state.

She noted that the NDDC recognised education as the hope for the development of the country.

She pledged the commission’s willingness to intervene in the area of provision of learning materials and infrastructure development, especially in the Niger Delta region.

“We know that a nation’s hope relies on its children and children’s hope rely on education.

“Over the years, the commission has facilitated the provision of several physical and material resources to boost the quality of education in Niger Delta region.

“In Edo State, the NDDC has constructed buildings including Science and ICT laboratories, hostels and several classroom blocks in many primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“We have organised several capacity building programmes and workshops to boost the knowledge of students and teachers.

“We have as well embarked on several schemes of vaccination of school children against typhoid and hepatitis B across the state.

“We have no doubt that the donation of these desks and chairs will go a long way in making our children more comfortable in studying and imbibing lessons.

“It will empower them sufficiently to contribute their quota in developing our nation,” she said.

The director urged the school management to take good care of the furniture and deploy them to the use of our school children.

On donation of items to the physically challenged persons, Enyia said it was meant to make life more comfortable to them.

Dr Joan Oviawe, Acting Chairman of the Edo Universal Basic Education Board and Henry Ebose, the Edo Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability, promised to put the items into good use.

