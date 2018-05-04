NDDC donates 4,800 educational materials to schools in Edo — Nigeria Today

NDDC donates 4,800 educational materials to schools in Edo

By Emmanuel Elebeke

BENIN CITY—Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday donated 4,800 desks and chairs to some public schools across the 18 local government areas of Edo State and also physical disability items to disabled persons.

Dr Akwagaga Enyia, the Edo state Director of the NDDC, who presented the items to the schools, said it was a major milestone in the commission’s effort in providing a conducive learning environment to the pupils.

She also reiterated the commission’s commitment to partner with the government of Edo State to revamp public schools in the state.

“While noting that the NDDC recognises that education is the hope for the development of the country, the commission would always intervene in the area of provision of leaning materials and infrastructural development.

“We know that a nation’s hope relies on its children and children’s hope rely on education. Over the years, the commission has therefore facilitated the provision of several physical and material resources to boost the quality of education in Niger Delta region.

“In Edo State, the NDDC has constructed buildings including science and ICT laboratories, hostels and several classroom blocks in many primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“We have no doubt that the donation of these desks and chairs will go a long way in making our children more comfortable in studying and imbibing lessons that will empower them sufficiently to contribute their quota in developing our nation.”

On the donation of items to the physically challenged persons, Enyia said it was meant to make life more comfortable for them.

The Acting Chairman of Edo Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Joan Oviawe and the Edo Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disability, Mr Henry Ebose, promised to put the items into good use.

