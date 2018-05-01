 Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year – Complete Sports Nigeria

Complete Sports Nigeria

Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has won Leicester City's Young Player of the Year award for the season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ndidi picked the gong at the club's annual awards night on Tuesday night.
