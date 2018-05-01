Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Ndidi Voted Leicester City Young Player Of The Year
Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has won Leicester City's Young Player of the Year award for the season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Ndidi picked the gong at the club's annual awards night on Tuesday night.
Wilfred Ndidi takes Leicester City Young Player of the Year award
