‘Ndidi will be ready for World Cup’ — Nigeria Today

‘Ndidi will be ready for World Cup’

• To miss Congo, England friendlies

Injured Wilfred Ndidi will be ready for the World Cup even though his Premier League season with Leicester City is over, Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye has disclosed.

Ndidi is nursing a hamstring injury and he is expected to be out for several weeks.

However, Ibitoye has assured the highly rated defensive midfielder will be fit and ready for Russia 2018 in June.

“He’s making good progress, I have been in contact with the medical team (of the Super Eagles) and he is recovering faster than they had even anticipated,” Ibitoye said on a radio programme monitored by SCORENigeria.

“He may not play again for Leicester City this season, but he is likely to at least play our final friendly against Czech Republic (June 6).”

He is therefore ruled out for the World Cup warm-up games against DR Congo in Port Harcourt (May 28) and against England at Wembley (June 2).

