NDLEA awaits AGF's nod for Kashamu's extradition - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NDLEA awaits AGF’s nod for Kashamu’s extradition – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NDLEA awaits AGF's nod for Kashamu's extradition
The Punch
Afeez Hanafi. the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency is waiting for the approval of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to commence the extradition process of the senator, representing Ogun East district …
Kashamu's extradition: Appeal Court has vindicated us – Group
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!