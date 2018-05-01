NDLEA destroys drugs worth over N500 billion — Nigeria Today

NDLEA destroys drugs worth over N500 billion

Warn drug lords to seek alternative job

Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed about 14,360 kg of illicit drugs valued at over N516,694 million naira.

The destruction of the drugs was led by the Adamawa State Commander of the NDLEA, Mallam Musa Kibo, on Monda, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Musa Kibo said that the drug enforcement agency had, in collection with the destruction, had “made a total arrest of 502 suspects and 236 were successfully convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by the Federal High Court sitting in Yola.

Musa Kibo added that “two vehicles and an uncompleted building belonging to notorious drug dealers were forfeited to the Federal Government by the order of the Federal High Court.”

He explained that “the Drug Demand Reduction Unit of the Agency during the period has counselled, treated and rehabilitated one hundred and eighty drug dependants persons.”

The chairman and chief executive, NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah, who was represented by Femi Oloruntoba, decried the growing abuse of pharmaceuticals drugs of prescription such as cough syrup with codeine and tramadol.

“The composition of the drugs set ablaze also points to the growing abuse of pharmaceutics of drug prescription.

“These drugs are fast becoming prevalent than cannabis sativa, which accounts for only 2,734 kilograms of the 14360 kilograms of the drugs,” said Abdullah’s representative.

Speaking at the occasion, Adamawa State Governor Bindo Umaru Jibrilla, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale said: “The fight against drug abuse is the collective responsibility of everyone and all hands must be on deck if the battle against drug abuse must be won.”

He further added that “the Adamawa State government is ready to do all within its power to make the work of NDLEA easier in the state.”

The post NDLEA destroys drugs worth over N500 billion appeared first on The Sun News.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

