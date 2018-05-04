 NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya — Nigeria Today
NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Travel | 0 comments

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday received 165 Nigerians who voluntarily returned from Libya. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the returnees arrived aboard a chartered flight operated by Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG. The aircraft landed at 9:45 p.m at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, […]

The post NEMA receives 165 Nigerians from Libya appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

