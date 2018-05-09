 Neuer's World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Neuer’s World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes – Goal.com

Goal.com

Neuer's World Cup hopes dealt fresh blow by Heynckes
The Germany international has been out of action since September and is running out of time in an effort to force his way into Joachim Low's squad. Manuel Neuer admits to being uncertain as to whether he will make Germany's World Cup squad as he waits
Neuer's season over for Bayern Munich, World Cup place in doubtIndependent Online
Manuel Neuer expected to miss Germany's World Cup defenceSkySports
Season over at Bayern for Neuer, doubts over World CupThe Punch
