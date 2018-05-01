New Airtel Data Offer: Airtel Nigeria Offers 1.8GB For Just N500 — Nigeria Today

New Airtel Data Offer: Airtel Nigeria Offers 1.8GB For Just N500
Airtel Nigeria just introduced a new plan that gives you 180% Bonus for any subscription. Unfortunately, the data plan is not available for all airtel subscribers but if you are eligible for this offer, you will receive a message that looks like this;
FREE 150% Data Bonus, Just For You! Get 1.8GB for just N500 valid for 14 days. Hurry, dial *418*2# now to enjoy this amazing offer everyday for 6 months.
However, if you didn’t receive this message simply dial *418*2# and wait for the response to know if you’re eligible. If it fails because of insufficient balance, recharge your phone with #500 and then retry.
If you are eligible, recharge your Airtel line and dial *418*2# to activate the N500 for 1.8GB Plan.
NOTE:
Data bonus validity is two weeks.
150% bonus eligibility is 6 months
To check your data balance, dial *140#
Enjoy
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!