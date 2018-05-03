New head coach Justin Langer vows to earn back respect for Australia Cricket Team - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today

New head coach Justin Langer vows to earn back respect for Australia Cricket Team – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
New head coach Justin Langer vows to earn back respect for Australia Cricket Team
Evening Standard
The new head coach of Australia's men's cricket team has vowed to earn back the public's respect for the national side after they were embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal. Justin Langer also said he would welcome back disgraced players Steve Smith …
Justin Langer says Australia must earn back respect of cricket world
Australia to fight for 'respect', says new coach Langer
'Character over cover drives' – Langer takes charge
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!