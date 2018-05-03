 New head coach Justin Langer vows to earn back respect for Australia Cricket Team - Evening Standard — Nigeria Today
New head coach Justin Langer vows to earn back respect for Australia Cricket Team – Evening Standard

Posted on May 3, 2018


The new head coach of Australia's men's cricket team has vowed to earn back the public's respect for the national side after they were embroiled in a ball-tampering scandal. Justin Langer also said he would welcome back disgraced players Steve Smith


