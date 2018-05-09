New iOS update will lock Lightning port to prevent unauthorized access — Nigeria Today

New iOS update will lock Lightning port to prevent unauthorized access
A new feature in iOS 11.4 named “USB Restricted mode” would see an iOS device’s Lightning port lock up completely if the device is not unlocked or attached to a computer after seven days.
